Delivery associate in Noida ditches e-scooter mid-ride as it catches fire

With EV fires burning hot and fast, by the time the fire marshals arrived at the scene the scooter was reduced to cinders
A rider of an e-scooter suffered serious injuries when he had to jump off his vehicle as it caught fire. The delivery associate of the online grocery shopping platform Big Basket had to ditch his ride while in motion as the e-scooter suddenly caught fire. The incident happened near Sector 78, Noida, in front of the Civitech Stadium and by the time the fire marshals arrived at the scene, the scooter was reduced to cinders, reported Times News Now.
The police are investigating the exact cause of the fire. It is not known which exact make and model of EV the rider was operating.
नोएडा के सेक्टर 78 के मुख्य मार्ग पर बिग बास्केट के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय की इलेक्ट्रिकल स्कूटी में अचानक आग लग गई. चलती हुई स्कूटी से कूदकर डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने अपनी जान बचाई. सूचना पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की गाडी ने आग पर काबू पाया. लेकिन तब तक स्कूटी जलकर खाक हो चुकी थी. pic.twitter.com/bNU32U3KNB— Arvind Uttam (@arvinduttam_ND) October 26, 2022
As India tries to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles for passengers and commercial fleets, such accidents can create a negative perception. Just weeks ago, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways penalised electric vehicle makers following a probe on several two-wheelers catching fire in the recent past, government sources told CNBC-TV18.
The penalty was imposed after a high-level investigation into multiple fires breaking out in EVs over the past year.
While EV-makers Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV, and Boom EV have recalled their electric two-wheelers, the probe has also meant that India has changed its EV testing norms. New norms over battery cells, battery management system (BMS), onboard charger, battery pack design, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short-circuit came into effect on October 1.
Though globally the number of fires in EVs remains lower than their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, the danger in EV fires comes due to the chemicals present in the battery unit. These chemicals and other components can cause EVs to burn faster and hotter, making them potentially dangerous.
