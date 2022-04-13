0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • auto News>

  • Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off 80 air-conditioned low-floor CNG buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off 80 air-conditioned low-floor CNG buses

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

80 new air-conditioned low-floor CNG buses equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS and are disable-friendly were flagged-off Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off 80 air-conditioned low-floor CNG buses
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged-off 80 new air-conditioned low-floor CNG buses from Rajghat Cluster Bus Depot here. According to officials, these newly-inducted buses are equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS and are disable-friendly.
These buses also have Intelligent Transport System (ITS) through which all these buses can be monitored on real time basis, they said. These public transport vehicles also have 'bus kneeling with ramp' feature for differently-abled people and also are equipped with fire detection and suppression system, officials said.
Flagging-off the buses, Gahlot said these are modern and environment friendly vehicles and will help in reducing pollution in the city. With the induction of these 80 low-floor AC CNG buses, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,080, the highest in Delhi so far, officials said. Gahlot had even last month, 100 AC low floor CNG buses were inducted in the fleet under the government's cluster bus scheme while one electric prototype bus was also flagged-off .
In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low floor AC CNG buses and one prototype e-bus from Rajghat Depot in Gahlot's presence. Gahlot had then said the government is making efforts to bring 300 e-buses by April this year.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

Hiked bus, auto, taxi fares to come into effect from May 1: Kerala Minister Antony Raju

Next Article

Passenger vehicle sales dip nearly 4% in March

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More