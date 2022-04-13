Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged-off 80 new air-conditioned low-floor CNG buses from Rajghat Cluster Bus Depot here. According to officials, these newly-inducted buses are equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS and are disable-friendly.

These buses also have Intelligent Transport System (ITS) through which all these buses can be monitored on real time basis, they said. These public transport vehicles also have 'bus kneeling with ramp' feature for differently-abled people and also are equipped with fire detection and suppression system, officials said.

Flagging-off the buses, Gahlot said these are modern and environment friendly vehicles and will help in reducing pollution in the city. With the induction of these 80 low-floor AC CNG buses, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,080, the highest in Delhi so far, officials said. Gahlot had even last month, 100 AC low floor CNG buses were inducted in the fleet under the government's cluster bus scheme while one electric prototype bus was also flagged-off .

In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low floor AC CNG buses and one prototype e-bus from Rajghat Depot in Gahlot's presence. Gahlot had then said the government is making efforts to bring 300 e-buses by April this year.