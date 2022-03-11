Delhi to set up EV cell: How will it work and what will it do?

In a bid to make Delhi the EV capital of India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is set to launch a dedicated EV cell under its EV policy. In August 2020, the Arvind Kejriwal government had launched the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy with an aim to drive the transition to EVs, so that they contribute to 25 percent of the total new vehicle registrations by 2024.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has invited applications for the post of chief executive officer or project manager, two deputy directors and two young professionals on a two-year contract basis.

"By setting up the EV cell and augmenting our human resource capacity, we are confident that we would be able to attract the best talent to give spurt to our electric vehicle vision," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, as reported by the Business Standard.

What is EV cell and what will it do?

The EV cell will operate under the aegis of DTIDC, an agency of the transport department. The key objective of the EV cell will be to support and accelerate the implementation of the electric vehicle policy by facilitating the disbursement of demand incentives in the vehicle segment and charging stations through a quick transparent platform.

The EV cell will also be involved in facilitating the deployment of EV charging infrastructure in the state. It will collaborate with the departments concerned and make recommendations for further policy interventions and other matters that may be necessary to boost the adoption of EVs in Delhi.