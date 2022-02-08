Delhi starts registration of centres for electric retrofitting of old vehicles

Delhi state transport department has started the registration process for centres which will undertake electric retrofitting of old diesel and petrol vehicles and convert them into electric cars. The move is likely to provide a major fillip to the electrification of vehicles in the city.

Till now, the department has empanelled 10 manufacturers of electric kits to convert old ICE vehicles into electric cars that will reduce carbon emissions in the city, PTI reported quoting officials.

In 2016, the Centre had notified norms for retrofitting electric kits in vehicles. According to the norms, installers of electric kits will be authorised by the manufacturer or supplier of the kit to fit the electric drivetrain into the vehicles on their behalf. The installer should have technicians who will be provided extensive training by the supplier. Installers will also maintain a record of the vehicles that have been retrofitted and provide it to the road transport and highways ministry as and when required.

At least once a year, the installer of the electric kit will conduct a fitness test of the vehicle and maintain the records of the audited parameters. Installers are also required to assess the fitness of the vehicle for kit installation and take the written consent of the owner after explaining the assessment to them.

In November last year, the Delhi government said people who own diesel cars older than 10 years would be allowed to ply in the national capital only if their engines were swapped with fully electric drivetrains.

“Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to electric engine,” Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had tweeted then. Gahlot had also stated that the department would empanel manufacturers of electric kits by approved testing agencies to execute the conversion.

Centres empanelled with the Delhi transport department for retrofitting are approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), which is a leading test certification, research and development agency, PTI reported.

According to experts, the cost of retrofitting old petrol and diesel cars and four-wheelers would be around Rs 3-5 lakh depending on battery capacity and range. The cost of retrofitting two and three-wheelers would be lesser depending on the type of battery and manufacturers.

