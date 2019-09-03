Delhi man riding Rs 15,000 scooty fined Rs 23,000 for traffic violations

A Delhi man has been fined a whopping Rs 23,000 here for riding a scooty without wearing a helmet and also for not carrying important documents. Interestingly, theÂ owner claimed that the cost of his scooty is only Rs 15,000 which is lesser than the fine.

Gurugram Police issued the man, identified as Dinesh Madan, a challan on Monday for not carrying the documents including his driving licence, registration certificate of the scooty and the pollution certificate.

According to the challan copy accessed by IANS, Madan was riding without his licence for which he was fined Rs 5,000, Rs 5,000 for not producing his Registration Certificate, Rs 2,000 for not having a third party insurance, Rs 10,000 for violating air pollution standards and another Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet.

A resident of Geeta Colony in East Delhi, Madan was issued the challan opposite the district court in Gurugram.

"As Madan was not wearing his helmet, he was stopped by the on-duty traffic personnel. He was unable to produce his documents, when asked. Hence, the challan was issue," the traffic police officer at the location said.

Madan however said that he had not violated any traffic rule and the amount was hefty.