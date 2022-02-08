Delhi govt installs first private EV charging point at Munirka home; here's how much they cost and how to apply

The Delhi government has installed the first private electric vehicle (EV) charger in South Delhi. The charging point under the government’s single-window service was installed at a home in DDA flats in Munirka.

The Delhi government had in November introduced the single-window facility with the aim of rapid expansion of EV charging facilities at private, sub-private levels. Through this, residents can avail the option of getting a private EV charging station installed at their homes. The facility will be operational within seven days of submission of application. Customers can also schedule the installation at their convenience.

Here’s how to apply and how much it will cost:

Customers of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL can get EV charging points installed at their homes, housing societies, apartment complexes, and commercial shops, etc. They will be charged ₹2,500 per installation. The Delhi government is providing a one-time subsidy of ₹6,000 for the first 30,000 applicants in the national capital.

The price of electricity for these EV charging stations has been fixed at ₹4.5 per unit by the government. Consumers have the option of getting a new connection including a pre-paid meter to avail the reduced EV tariff or they can continue using an existing electrical connection.

To apply for the facility, applicants can visit the web portal and select an electric vehicle (EV) charger and apply. They can compare the prices of different chargers that are available. Customers can also call on 7011931880, 19123, or 19124 to get the installation done through TPDDL, and 01135999808 for BYPL.

Space requirements for the installation are 1 sq foot for LEV AC charger and 2 sq feet for AC 001 charger. These two chargers are wall-mounted whereas the DC-001 charger can be installed on the ground having a 2 sq meter area and 2 meters height.

Delhi’s transport department has empanelled 12 vendors for the installation of EV charging points. Customers can get EV chargers through the single-window interface from the empanelled providers on a capex or subscription basis. Customers opting for the capex model will have to pay the vendor the full amount in advance. Those with subscription model will need to pay the amount to the seller in monthly instalments over three years, after which the charger is passed to him/her.

Read Also | Power ministry revises norms for pro-actively setting up EV charging infra