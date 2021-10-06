Delhi govt extends deadline to renew DL, vehicle documents till November 30

In a breather to those with expired vehicle documents, the Delhi government has extended the validity of driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC), and vehicle permit till November 30.

The extension in the deadline came in the wake of crowding at various driving license centres after the COVID-induced lockdown, according to Delhi's Transport Department notification.

"Even though the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, may be further extended for two months ie up to November 30, 2021," reads the notification.

Before this, the Delhi government had announced seven more such extensions. The deadline was initially extended from March 30, 2020 to June 9, 2020; then to August 24, 2020; December 27, 2020; March 26, 2021; June 17, 2021, September 30, 2021, and now to November 30, 2021.

However, no relaxation has been extended in terms of updating insurance and pollution under check (PUC) certificates. Not carrying an updated PUC certificate will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, or lead to suspension of the DL for three months, or jail for up to three years for car owners.

The Delhi government's notification comes days after the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways directed all states and Union territories to extend the deadline of necessary vehicle-related documents to prevent crowding at RTOs.