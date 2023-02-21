English
Delhi government orders Ola, Uber, Rapido to stop bike taxi services immediately

Feb 21, 2023

Just yesterday, the transport department had cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi.

Ride-sharing companies Ola, Uber, and Rapido were dealt a significant blow as the Delhi government issued a public notice yesterday, instructing them to halt their bike taxi services with immediate effect.

On February 20, the Delhi Transport Department highlighted that using two-wheelers with non-transport (private) registration numbers for carrying passengers on hire is a commercial operation and a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.
A violation of these rules will result in a Rs 5,000 fine on the first offense and then a Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment for the second or subsequent offenses. Additionally, the driver's license will be suspended for a minimum of three years.
The notice also declared the digital platforms (Ola, Uber, and Rapido apps) responsible for supporting this activity and would be subject to a fine of Rs. 1 lakh, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Just yesterday, the transport department had cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi.
ALSO READ | Delhi government warns bike taxis against plying in national capital
A few weeks prior to this, Rapido, a bike, taxi, and auto service provider, was denied relief by the Supreme Court. The company had contested the Bombay High Court's ruling, which demanded they halt their operations in Maharashtra instantly as they were operating without a legal license.
The company had only launched its Mumbai operations in October 2022.
After several months of legal disputes, both Rapido, Ola, and Uber have already put a stop to their bike taxi services in Maharashtra.
