Delhi allows diesel cars older than 10 years on roads, but with a rider

The Delhi government has allowed people who have diesel cars older than 10 years to continue to use them beyond this time period after a modification. Delhiites can now get their old diesel vehicles retrofitted with electric kits.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday announced that once a vehicle is fitted with the electric kit, it can continue to ply on roads of the national capital beyond 10 years.

“Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to electric engine, dept'll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this'll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

This comes as a big relief to the owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years. Currently, any registered diesel vehicle over 10 years old and petrol vehicle over 15 years old cannot operate in the National Capital Region, according to orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2018.

In a further push towards the adoption of electric vehicles , the Delhi government has decided to exempt Electric Light Commercial Vehicles from any prohibition from plying and idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ hours.

“Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles ( L5N & N1). To drive adoption of EVs we've exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ Hours. LCVs reg. have already seen a 95% hike since launch of EV Policy!,” Gahlot tweeted earlier this week.