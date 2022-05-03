Weeks after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways initiated a high level probe into recent electric vehicle fires, a senior government official has confirmed that recent incidents have been caused due to defects in cells and battery designs.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane said, "Preliminary probe reveals that very large improvements in functional safety aspects of the cells and batteries and their arrangements in the battery pack are needed. This must be done in a very safe and professional manner".

He further said that defectives cells are a major reasons for EV fires, because if a defective cell catches fire and the battery design is not proper then the fire can spread and cause the battery to explode.

In March, after an Ola Electric and Okinawa scooter caught fire, the government appointed a high level probe comprising of DRDO experts to investigate the incidents and submit a report. The government has now further strengthened the probe team with officials from Indian Institute of Science, IIT Madras and ARCI. So far, there have been 9 incidents of EV fires, including Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV, Boom Motor and Jitendra Electric Vehicles. All of the cases are under investigation and the final report will be submitted to the govt in a few days time.

All EV companies connected to recent fire incidents, have been asked to submit details of SOP's followed by them to ensure functional and operational safety of the vehicles from the time of vendor onboarding to manufacturing and finally after delivery to customer. The government is also asking companies to furnish details of their organisational strength, especially the size of teams dealing with R&D and battery safety.

The secretary told CNBC-TV18, that there are more than 40 companies in the electric two wheeler space, including large players like Ola and Ather and some who are working on a small scale. "When it comes to operational safety in designing a safe and reliable product, if companies do not have organisational strength, they should introspect. Before govt takes any action, they should come up with better organizational structures to give better value for money to the customer", said Aramane.

The secretary said, that the government had no interest in micromanaging the industry and would prescribe minimum standards to ensure customer safety. "Ultimately proof of pudding is in the eating. If the product is not good they will have to pay dearly in the market and to the regulators. EV makers could face action as per the laws of the land including, MoRTH rules, consumer laws and the penal code, if found negligent", he said.

The official confirmed that the government had advised electric vehicle manufacturers to check their battery components for defects and to defer launches and new sales in case there is a possibility of a fire in future. "All companies in news for the long reasons have either recalled vehicles or postponed sales of new product", he said.

Aramane said that the government was revising automotive industry standards 156 to bring in latest testing technology. He added that the government was talking to regulators in countries like South Korea, Germany and Japan and will bring out testing standards and safety protocols in manufacturing in line with global standards. The new revised set of rules could be issued in the next few weeks.

The senior bureaucrat also urged EV players not to blame customers for negligence in riding or maintenance of the vehicles. He said, that customers can be careless in riding or maybe illiterate or may abuse the vehicle, but ultimately it is the job of the manufacturer to ensure that the battery does not explode.

We are revising the automotive industry standards 156 to bring in latest tests. Testing regime will keep evolving with industry. Testing requires quick upgradation like it happens in advanced countries like South Korea, japan and Germany.