Decoding the future of sustainable mobility at Auto Digital Solutions Expo

The century-old automotive industry is witnessing a massive transformation amid the pandemic which is being guided by new-age technology. To decipher how to accelerate product innovation, increase revenue generation, optimise manufacturing, and supply chain efficiency, CNBC-TV18 recently organized Auto Digital Solutions Expo featuring thought-provoking conversations by industry leaders, engaging workshops, and an interactive networking lounge.

The one-day action-packed event powered by AWS featured domain experts sharing their valuable insights on emerging technologies that can create value, the ways in which digital transformation can build business resilience, the challenges in digital implementation, and how to address these challenges.

In various sessions, the industry stalwarts talked about how digital transformation can reshape the automotive industry and enable sustainable mobility creating new opportunities for growth. The event started with an opening from Puneet Chandok, AISPL President, India & SAARC, Commercial Sales operations on “Accelerating Digital Innovation For Automotive’, followed by a keynote from Wendy Bauer, AWS Global Automotive Sales Leader, and a fireside chat with Vaishali Kasture, AISPL, Head of Enterprise Business, India & South Asia, hosted by Parikshit Luthra, Associate Editor, CNBC-TV18.

Various sessions were organized parallelly throughout the day in different rooms in the virtual auditorium for the convenience of the attendees.

Executive Round Table

The executive session titled ‘Future of Mobility In The New Normal’ had an enlightening discussion to help understand the transition from no mobility to the future of mobility in the post-pandemic era. The 60 minutes’ executive round table covered trends in the mobility industry, change in consumer behaviour, data-driven opportunities, and the advantages that tech and cloud bring in carving a sustainable future of the industry.

The Startup Hub

The startup hub hosted parallel sessions on covered technologies that are reshaping the mobility sector, enhancing customer experience, safety, driver behaviour, energy intelligence for operational efficiency, sustained sales performance, CASE for OEMs, automotive retail, the digital roadmap for automotive manufacturing, new possibilities in connected vehicles, building cloud fluency for automotive transformation and enabling AWS cloud adoption.

Seminar Rooms

The conversations in Seminar Room 1 and 2, focused on connected mobility and Industry 4.0 respectively. While the topics covered in Seminar Room 1 centered around accelerating the future of connected vehicles, reduce time to market, ADAS & autonomous driving development, and unlocking the value of data for automotive, Seminar Room 2 pivoted around manufacturing & supply chain, connected factory solutions, enabling resilience and profitable growth, smart and connected supply chain, digital customer engagement, next-generation dealer management system, transforming, modernizing, securing, & optimising enterprise landscape, building a digital auto industry and security across the automotive value chain.

Builder Labs

The Builder’s Labs had different walkthrough sessions on AWS Launch Wizard for SAP, Building Secure and Scalable Digital Manufacturing Platform, Machine learning with AWS Deep Racer, and Build serverless Connected Vehicles solution on AWS. Each of these 90-minute sessions was conducted by AWS subject matter experts where they guided the builders in adopting smart processes.

By diving deep into emerging technologies and unlocking valuable insights that will shape the future of mobility through speaker sessions, panel discussions, case studies, live chats, product showcasing, the virtual expo gave an experience full of learning, interaction, networking, and growth.

This is a partnered post.