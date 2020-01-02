December auto sales put Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors shares under pressure
Updated : January 02, 2020 02:44 PM IST
Bajaj Auto reported a total sales at 3.36 lakh units in December 2019, down 3 percent YoY, from 3.46 lakh units in 2018.
Speaking to CNBCTV18, Bajaj Auto CFO Soumen Ray said the company is hopeful of a pick-up in sales this month.
Eicher Motors also reported a 16.5 percent dip in its December 2019 sales on month basis.
