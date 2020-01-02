December auto sales put Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors shares under pressure

Shares of Bajaj Auto erased gains after the company's total sales for December, at 336,055 units, came in below estimates. Bajaj Auto shares quoted at Rs 3,125.85, down 0.67 percent on BSE at 12.45 pm. The stock opened at Rs 3,159.35 and touched the day's low at Rs 3,112.20.

Bajaj Auto reported a total sales at 3.36 lakh units in December 2019, down 3 percent YoY, from 3.46 lakh units in 2018. The Bajaj Group company's domestic sales fell 15 percent YoY to 1.53 lakh units in December 2019 from 1.80 lakh in December 2018.

Exports rose 10 percent, however, rising from 1.65 lakh in December 2018 to 1.82 lakh units in December 2019. The company's three-wheeler sales too jumped 8 percent, rising to 51,253 units against 47,344 units YoY.

Speaking to CNBCTV18, Bajaj Auto chief finance officer (CFO) Soumen Ray said the company is hopeful of a pick-up in sales this month.

"There could be some pre-buying in sales in January and February. Don't think there will be pressure on sales in coming months," Ray said.

Bajaj Auto CFO also said that he "expects buoyancy to come back in later part of Q4, which will be better than April-December period."

The stock returned over 16 percent in the last one year. Bajaj Auto returned over 250 percent to its investors in the last ten years against the Sensex returns of over 135 percent during the period.

Bajaj Auto reported better-than-expected earnings in the July-September 2019 quarter with the standalone net profit coming in at Rs 1,402 crore, up 22 percent YoY. The company reported Rs 1,152.48 crore in net profit last year during the same period.

The standalone revenue of the company declined 4 percent YoY to Rs 7,707.3 crore as against Rs 8,036.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Eicher Motors December 2019 sales dip 16.5% MoM

Apart from Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors also reported a 16.5 percent dip in its December 2019 sales on month basis. The makers of Royal Enfield sold 50,416 units in December, down 16.5 percent from November's 60,411 units.

The company's total sales in December came in at 50,416 units, down 13 percent on year. It sold 58,278 units in December 2018. Exports also fell 14 percent on year, down to 1,927 units in last month compared to a year ago's 2,250 units.

Shares of Eicher Motors quoted at Rs 21,616, down 2.08 percent on NSE at 1.23 pm. The stock opened at Rs 22,090 and hit the day's low at Rs 21,579.65.

The sector gauge, Nifty Auto traded with modest gains, higher by 0.49 percent, with as many as 11 stocks on the indice advancing. Bosch, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Eicher Motors were top losers, while Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors were leading among gainers.

Meanwhile, the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose over 260 points to trade at 41566. The Nifty also added over 75 points to trade at 12,260.