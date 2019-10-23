Dealers association considers dragging UM Lohia Motorcycles to court

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association has served a legal notice to directors of UM Lohia two-wheelers private limited. American manufacturer UM signed a joint venture with Lohia Auto to manufacture and sell UM motorcycles in India in 2015. The dealers’ body claims the company has left its dealers and customers high and dry after it stopped manufacturing in India in October 2018.

Dealers claim that the promoters of UM Lohia have committed fraud by surreptitiously folding up operations and shutting down its warehouse for spare parts. Dealers CNBC-TV18 spoke to said they are unable to provide spare parts to the ten thousand existing customers of UM in India.

UM Lohia is a joint venture formed in 2014. Both parties, Lohia Auto and UM Motors, have to invest equally and the latter has not met its financial obligations. This is the reason for the current dilemma. UM was responsible for product development, R&D and quality and Lohia Auto was responsible for manufacturing. We are trying to help dealers in whatever way we can and are providing some spares as well. Lohia has met all its obligations under the JV and we have filed a suit against UM motors.

Addressing the media Nikunj Sanghi, director of international affairs at FADA said, “Out of 80 odd dealerships only 41 are active. Every dealer has invested 2-3 crores in setting up the dealership”. Shubham one of UM’s dealers from Chandigarh said the company is yet to settle marketing claims and hasn’t even delivered the complete stock of bikes despite taking security deposits. Another dealer said that the company had promised to bring new products in the market but failed to do so.

FADA says that the total capital loss across 80 UM dealerships is 150 crores and over 2500 jobs have been lost. Representatives of the dealer’s body said they have tried reaching out to the American and Indian directors of UM Motorcycles but so far they haven’t got any satisfactory response.

Sanghi said, “These were American styled products but not American made. Goods were being imported from China and were being assembled in India. There were service and quality issues. Dealers who are the face of the brand in front of customers are having to bear the brunt of notices from consumer courts”. Members of the association said that if the promoters of UM Lohia do not come to the table to address concerns, then FADA would have no choice but to move court.