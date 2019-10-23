Auto
Dealers association considers dragging UM Lohia Motorcycles to court
Updated : October 23, 2019 08:06 PM IST
Dealers’ body claims the company has left its dealers and customers high and dry after it stopped manufacturing in India in October 2018
In the JV, UM is responsible for product development, R&D and quality and Lohia Auto is responsible for manufacturing
