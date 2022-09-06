Cyrus Mistry tragedy impact: Govt may soon make seat belts mandatory for rear seat riders

By Parikshit Luthra

After former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a vehicle accident, the Narendra Modi government may make it mandatory for all passengers in the rear seats to wear seat belts, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Also, the government will make it mandatory for car makers to have a reminder feature in case the rear passengers do not wear seat belts, according to multiple people familiar with the development.

Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that the draft notification was already in the public domain and will be formally issued in a few days.

Further, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) has sought a report on the condition of the road where Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were killed in an accident and is considering whether some modifications can be made to the barrier which the car had crashed into, sources close to the development said.

According to various reports, the mandatory wearing of seat belts by passengers in the rear seat of the car, as provided by the law, could have saved Mistry.

It appears that Mistry — who along with his friend Jahangir Pandole were seated in the rear — was not wearing a seat belt and must have been thrown in front at great velocity once the speeding car crashed into a divider. Both Mistry and Pandole died in the accident.

Although not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in the rear seats attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of this mandatory rule or just ignore them.

The government has been taking measures to enhance the safety of occupants of motor vehicles and now it intends to make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers for enhanced safety of occupants from October this year.

An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.