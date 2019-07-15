CV makers halt or cut production sharply amid slowing sales
Updated : July 15, 2019 09:36 PM IST
Sales of commercial vehicles dropped by 12.27 percent in June, and 9.53 percent in the April-June quarter of 2019-20 from a year earlier, according to industry group SIAM.
On Monday, a survey by market research firm IHS Markit said business sentiment in June was the lowest level since 2016.
