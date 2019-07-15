CV makers halt or cut production sharply amid slowing sales

Weak rural spending, a delayed and weak monsoon and the impact of increased axle load rules have caused a painful downturn on the makers of commercial vehicles, with all major companies imposing a halt on production in June, or cutting sharply production to manage a pile-up of inventory.

Sales of commercial vehicles dropped by 12.27 percent in June, and 9.53 percent in the April-June quarter of 2019-20 from a year earlier, according to industry group SIAM.

To manage the inventory pile-up at the retail level, these original equipment manufacturers have continued to cut production. The result: production reduced by 23.39 percent in June and 14.47 percent in the quarter ended June from a year earlier.

Commercial vehicles part, sales of passenger vehicles have also been declining in recent months as worried consumers put off purchases amid slowing economic growth. The government recently increased local taxes on ales petrol and diesel by two rupees each. Commercial vehicles in India largely run on diesel.

On Monday, a survey by market research firm IHS Markit said business sentiment in June was the lowest level since 2016.

The latest CV maker to halt production totally is Ashok Leyland. The manufacturer’s Pantanagar facility in Uttarakhand was shut on July 16, and will remain so until July 24.

Ashok Leyland will now suspend production for 4-5 days across all plants. The company’s CV sales fell by 14 percent last month.

Ashok Leyland joins a long list of companies that have put the brakes on production. The country’s biggest CV maker Tata Motors is also keeping its Pantnagar plant shut for 2 days this month — on July 13 and July 22.

Tata Motors has said, however, that there will be no closures at any other of the company’s six plants this month. “The overall CV industry demand has softened. Production plan at our manufacturing locations are as per our plan and aligned to the market demand,” a Tata Motors spokesperson told CNBC-TV18, adding that a “few days of the month are also being utilised for planned maintenance activities”.

Tata Motors is also cutting production in a staggered manner in the passenger vehicle space to manage retail inventory, people familiar with the matter said. They asked not to be identified.

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales were down 27 percent while CV sales were down 7 percent in the domestic market in June from a year ago.

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, a medium and light commercial vehicle player, too has cut production. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that while the company is not stopping production this month, it is adjusting its weekly production schedules to market demand and undertaking production cuts.