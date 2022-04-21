Most vehicles manufactured by Pure EV are not required to be registered because they are below 25Kwh. FADA has written to the transport ministry to bring these vehicles under registration purview as these are scooters that run at 40-60 kilometres per hour.

Even after news of electric vehicles catching fire spreads, customers are still queueing up to catch in on the latest fad, automobile sector experts told CNBC-TV18, underlining the greater need for firms to step up and reveal testing practices.

The government is already getting in touch with all stakeholders to revise all testing norms for batteries, cells and battery management, sources recently told CNBC-TV18.

Still, Vinkesh Gulati of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and Hardeep Goindi, former president of marketing at TVS Motor Company, told CNBC-TV18 that the companies need to make testing details transparent.

There have been reports of more than 30 electric vehicles catching fire until now. "Fire incidents have led to some people pausing their purchases, but that doesn't mean the incidents have hit the EV market. The waiting period (for EV two-wheelers) is at least 3-4 months. So, there are some customers who are wary but there is a big line of customers who are still ready to take that risk of buying an EV seeing the benefit of the fuel," Gulati said.

He said this was all the more reason EV companies should come clean on whether they are carrying out testing properly. On April 21, a house was burnt down and one person was killed after a detached battery of Pure EV scooter exploded after a few hours of charging. The incident that took place in Hyderabad also left two people injured.

Pure EV, in a statement, said that it was cooperating with local authorities and regretted the incident. Later, the company said the said vehicle owner was not registered in Pure EV database.

"EV or any vehicle is not made for only 1 year or 1.5 years, it has a life of at least 8-10 years. So, Pure EV saying that the scooter is not in their database doesn’t absolve them from the issue of burnt battery," Gulati said, indicating it could have been a second-hand scooter.

"Legacy players normally do 50,000 or 100,000 kilometres of road test before launching a product. The way small players are coming, I have my doubts about whether they are actually spending on R&D. They are more like an assembler where they are putting in all the parts and selling the vehicle. I think the battery management software is also being outsourced,” Gulati said.

He said most of the vehicles manufactured by Pure EV are not required to be registered because they are below 25Kwh. "So when the vehicle is not registered you don’t need a helmet, you don’t need a driving license, there is no traffic imposition or challan, these kinds of vehicles are easily able to flout a lot of the norms. As FADA we have already written to the transport ministry that there should be a proper process because these are scooters with two tyres, engine, battery and run at 40-60 kilometres per hour,” Gulati said.

Goindi said the most intricate part of an EV is the battery, which runs the risk of fires. "Companies need to divulge details on their testing conditions. It is also important to understand what can be done to avoid thermal incidents," he said.

