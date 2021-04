Bajaj Auto is clocking record exports, but domestic demand is not as strong, the company’s Executive Director Rakesh Sharma told CNBC-TV18.

The company hopes to cross-sales 4 lakh units overall in April and May, Sharma said.

He does not expect a major supply chain disruption in the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is closely watching domestic demand, which has been muted in the last couple of months.

He said that customers for the company's mass-market 100-125 cc are yet to return in a big way. Lower access to funding has been one of the reasons for the subdued performance of entry-level segment, Sharma said.

Compared to entry-level, the premium segment (125 cc plus bikes) has seen only a 4 percent decline, Sharma said.

The company’s sales for March had declined 1.6 percent month-on-month, to 3.69 lakh units.