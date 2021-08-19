Currently developing an India-focused SUV, says Honda Cars’ Rajesh Goel

Primarily known for its premium sedans in the country, Honda Cars tell CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev it is currently developing an SUV specific to this market to cater to a wide set of customers.

Passenger carmaker Honda Cars India is planning to update its product strategy by re looking at its portfolio to compete in India's fast-growing SUV market.

Talking about focusing on the SUV segment in India, the company's Senior VP Rajesh Goel said, “We have four models in our portfolio right now the flagship is the City. Then we have Amaze, WR-V which is our offering on the SUV side and the Jazz which is our hatchback. Historically we have been a more sedan focused company and we have been taking care of the needs of sedan customers in the country.”

Consumers' shift towards SUVs have accelerated and around 30 to 32 percent of the market is SUVs. This trend seems to be going upwards.