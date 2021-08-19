Currently developing an India-focused SUV, says Honda Cars’ Rajesh Goel

Passenger carmaker Honda Cars India is planning to update its product strategy by re looking at its portfolio to compete in India's fast-growing SUV market.
Primarily known for its premium sedans in the country Honda Cars tell CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev it is currently developing an SUV specific to this market to cater to a wide set of customers.
Talking about focusing on the SUV segment in India, the company's Senior VP Rajesh Goel said, “We have four models in our portfolio right now the flagship is the City. Then we have Amaze, WR-V which is our offering on the SUV side and the Jazz which is our hatchback. Historically we have been a more sedan focused company and we have been taking care of the needs of sedan customers in the country.”
Consumers' shift towards SUVs have accelerated and around 30 to 32 percent of the market is SUVs. This trend seems to be going upwards.
"We do believe that there are a certain set of customers who in terms of their SUV requirements are not satisfied by our offering of WR-V and therefore, we are actually developing India focused brand new SUV, which at an appropriate enough time, we should be able to get back with most specifics be it the price, the size, etc. But for today, I can confirm that we are looking at a brand new India focused SUV in order to be present in the SUV segment in India,” Goel said.