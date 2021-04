COVID impact: Two-wheeler makers write to govt about ABS systems shortage

After car manufacturers, two-wheeler makers have warned the government about production disruptions due to a shortage of anti-lock braking system (ABS) systems.

Indian automotive industry sources have told CNBC-TV18 that they are have facing a slowdown in the supply of ABS systems since October last year due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they have written to the government saying that there is a lot of production uncertainty due to lack of visibility on ABS components.

There could be an impact on production in the next 2-3 months, OEMs have warned and requested the government to initiate a dialogue with ABS suppliers to make sure that ABS components are available to the Indian auto industry on priority. They are also asking the government to ease customs clearances for semi-conductors and ABS parts as well.