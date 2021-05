The launch of seven-seater SUV Alcazar in India by South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has been postponed to June due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The three row SUV was originally scheduled to be launched on April 29, which was postponed to May and has now been further delayed.

The Alcazar, which is a three-row version of the Creta SUV has many more features and details to offer. The Alcazar has a bigger wheelbase of 2,760 mm. The new SUV comes with alloy wheels, chrome-studded cascading grille and the new hexagonal tail-light. Other features include a chrome strip with 'Alcazar' lettering connecting the tail-lights and dual exhaust tips.

Though Hyundai has not revealed the list of features of its new SUV, multiple reports suggest that panoramic sunroof, blue ambient lighting, eight-way powered driver seat and front ventilated seats can be expected.

The Alcazar will also have a 10.25-inch infotainment system, BlueLink connectivity, BOSE sound system, wireless smartphone charge, multiple driving and traction modes.

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to offer two engine choices for their customers. A 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. The petrol engine will have maximum power output of 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine will generate 113 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

Though Hyundai has not revealed the price yet, the Alcazar is expected to be available in a price range of Rs 13-20 lakh, according to Cardekho.com.

Both engines are expected to come with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.