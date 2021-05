As questions over the health and safety of factory workers at Chennai’s automobile corridor continue to persist, Hyundai Motor India’s labour union chief has said that factory workers first requested the automobile giant to temporarily suspend operations a fortnight ago.

On Monday, news emerged that production at two automobile plants near Chennai — Hyundai Motor India in Irungattukottai and Renault Nissan in Oragadam — would be impacted, in the wake of a COVID-19 surge across Tamil Nadu.

While Hyundai acceded to its labour union’s demand for a break from work in the interest of health and safety, Renault Nissan is likely to see empty factory floors from Wednesday, as workers go on strike.

A representative from the United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE), the principal labour union at the plant, has said that Hyundai Motor India was initially reluctant to temporarily shut the plant down.

"Hyundai did not consider halting operations, initially."

“We first broached the topic of halting operations and giving the workers a break two weeks ago, since there was a spike in COVID cases across Tamil Nadu and within the plant too,” said UUHE President G Vinayagam, speaking to CNBC-TV18. “However, the management were trying to convince us of the fact that they were extending health benefits to all factory workers. It was clear that a halt to operations or temporary closure was not being considered.”

However, as cases kept rising within Tamil Nadu and at the plant — four employees are reported to have succumbed to the pandemic — the union is learnt to have kept lobbying for a halt of operations. “The management told us that a final decision on this would be taken on Monday,” Vinayagam said.

On Monday evening, Hyundai Motor India released a statement, which read: “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of five days, starting May 25, 2021 until May 29, 2021.”

Labour unions demand temporary closures at all automobile plants in TN.

Hyundai’s decision comes amid labour unions calling on the Tamil Nadu government to shut automobile and two-wheeler plants across the state. “Operations at automobile plants continue even after several employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” said a statement from the New Democratic Labour Front, an active and well-known labour union in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.