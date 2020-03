Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), along with two large public sector undertakings, is working on a plan to manufacture ventilators.

It also plans to simplify the design of the ventilators to scale up its capacity.

The government had earlier approached automobile manufacturers as well as auto parts companies to help manufacture ventilators and other medical gear to help in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Almost all auto companies have temporarily shut down manufacturing amid the ongoing lockdown and with inventory having already piled up.

So far, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have confirmed their plans to manufacture ventilators.

Ventilator 2: 2 pronged approach. At one end, we along with two large PSUs are working with An existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it. @PMOIndia @MahindraRise — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 26, 2020

Ventilator 3: at other end we are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). We hope to have a Proto ready in 3 days for approval. Once proven this design will be made available to all for manufacturing. @PMOIndia @MahindraRise — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 26, 2020

Goenka also noted that the company is receiving huge support from individuals and companies for its effort to make available ventilators.

Among other companies, Maruti Suzuki has said "a number of its teams" is working on the problem and will come up with an "answer in a day or two".