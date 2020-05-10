Auto COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, says EY Updated : May 10, 2020 12:08 PM IST The Indian automotive sector to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in manufacturing, said EY report. Automobile companies will now have to rebuild and reinvent a new ecosystem to accommodate the new normal that is likely to emerge, said the report. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365