COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, says EY

Updated : May 10, 2020 12:08 PM IST

The Indian automotive sector to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in manufacturing, said EY report.
Automobile companies will now have to rebuild and reinvent a new ecosystem to accommodate the new normal that is likely to emerge, said the report.
