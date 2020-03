To support India's preparation against COVID-19, country's biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Saturday said the company will assist in the production of ventilators, masks and other protective equipment.

For this initiative, MSIL has entered an arrangement with Noida-based startup AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators.

To rapidly scale up production of ventilators, MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare, where the latter would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them.

The target is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes.

According to the union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 834 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19.