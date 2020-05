Uber India on Tuesday said that it was laying off 600 of its employees across customer & driver support, business development, marketing and other verticals. This is a fourth of its total headcount of 2,400 in the country.

The move is part of the company’s global restructuring plan announced earlier by Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi. The company is facing severe financial stress amid the coronavirus led lockdowns in various countries.

Those laid off would be given 10 to 12 weeks of salary, medical insurance coverage for the next six months and outplacement support, the company said.

“The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted,” said Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia.

Uber has laid off 6,700 employees globally since the start of the pandemic.