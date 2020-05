Leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has decided to reduce the salaries of its employees starting this month, as it grapples with a steep fall in sales, common across the industry.

The company's chief executive officer KN Radhakrishnan communicated the decision to employees on May 23.

“The company has chosen to rollout a salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months, starting May 2020 to October 2020. We will review the situation depending on the business condition that exists then”, said the internal communication reviewed by CNBC-TV18. Employees at TVS Motor Company were paid their full salaries in April.

“In the wake of the unprecedented crisis, TVS Motor Company has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months (May to Oct, 2020). There will be no salary reduction at the workmen level. However, there will be a 5 percent salary reduction at the junior executive level and about 15 to 20 percent at the senior management level. It was heartening to see employees coming forward and offering to take salary reduction voluntarily”, TVS Motor Company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

The internal memo says that the COVID-19 crisis has had a detrimental impact on business operations and the Indian and global economy. “Many sectors have implemented stringent measures to overcome this crisis. This includes cost cutting, job reductions, and salary cuts. Therefore it is important that we take cognizance of the situation and react appropriately”, said the letter.

The company has said that employees voluntarily came forward and proposed a salary cut for a few months to tide over the problems caused by the pandemic.

Recently Bajaj Auto, had proposed a salary cut across levels but the company later deferred the decision. Sources at Bajaj Auto said there are no plans to reduce salaries at this stage.