With India Inc stepping up to do its bit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, by way of monetary donations and innovations, self-drive mobility start-up Revv is the latest to hit the road — literally.

On Friday, the company announced that it would offer its cars free of charge to assist health workers commute. This comes at a time when a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown has crippled public transport across the country.

To avail the service, all that a health worker needs to do is dial 9250035555 to place a booking. After a booking is placed, the health worker can pick up one of Revv’s cars from its delivery centres after furnishing relevant proof of identity (hospital ID card), and use it free of charge.

“We will hand over these cars only to health workers who have valid curfew passes so that this is fully compliant with government norms,” said Anupam Aggarwal, co-founder, Revv, speaking to CNBC-TV18, “Prior to booking and post-booking, the car’s interiors and exteriors will be sanitised and all hub personnel will be given protective equipment for their safety.”

Revv says it will add booking options on its website and app too. Revv plans to mobilize over a thousand cars across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, towards the cause. Plans to scale up, the company says, will follow as and when the need arises.

“We have our ear to the ground and are forging partnerships to make the commute of our healthcare heroes as smooth as possible,” said Revv co-founder Karan Jain, “Depending on the need of our service we will keep altering and evolving it to manage the situation.”