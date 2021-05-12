COVID-19: A look at extension of deadlines, warranties and compliance issues

With the country in the firm grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are worried about various financial burdens and how to fulfill them in time. In order to provide some relief to already stress-stricken people, the government has extended the deadlines of various compliance measures. Not only that but private companies like automobile manufacturers are also extending their warranty periods to provide assistance to individuals in the country.

Here is a list of extensions of some deadlines for services and warranties.

Tata Motors

Due to obvious issues in taking vehicles to services centres and the said centres being closed due to various lockdowns, Tata Motors has recently extended the warranty and service period until June 30 for those customers whose warranty and service periods would end between April 1 and May 31.

MG Hector

The company recently extended its own service and warranty periods for customers. The company was one of the first automobile manufacturers to shut down its manufacturing plants seeing the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in India. The company recently announced that service and warranty periods would be extended till July 31.

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) announced its Customer Connect 2.0 scheme on May 12. It extended the deadline for the paid warranty program, along with all scheduled maintenance and service programs for its cars.

POCO

The phone manufacturer POCO has also extended the warranty on devices by two months for those users whose device warranties were set to run out in May or June.

TANGEDCO

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited extended its deadline until May 31 for utility bill payments for Tamil Nadu’s domestic electricity consumers after the state went into lockdown on May 10.

Compliances

While no national policy or nationwide order has been set out regarding extension of deadlines for compliances, the government has extended the dates as relaxation for individuals and businesses for routine compliances.

Late fees have been waived off for compliance with GST returns, while deadlines of certain filings within the ambit of the IT Act were also extended. The interest rate for late payment of income tax on corporations was also reduced. Levying fees for certain forms from the MCA have also been waived off.