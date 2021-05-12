COVID-19: A look at extension of deadlines, warranties and compliance issues
Updated : May 12, 2021 05:00:48 IST
Late fees have been waived off for compliance of GST returns.
Tata Motors has recently extended the warranty and service period until June 30 for those customers whose warranty and service periods would end between April 1 and May 31.
POCO has also extended warranty on devices by two months for those users whose device warranties were set to run out in May or June.
Published : May 12, 2021 05:00 PM IST