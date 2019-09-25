Corporate tax cut boosts sentiment, growth to return in 6 months, says TVS chief Venu Srinivasan

Days after the finance ministry reduced corporate tax rates to 25.17 percent and 17 percent for new manufacturing companies, TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan has welcomed the government’s intervention.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC TV18, he said, “This will definitely do two things. One, it will improve sentiment and second, it will put real money in the pockets of major companies which will definitely go back into investment and bring back growth. So, it is a very positive step and at a significant cost of fiscal deficit”.

Srinivasan said the budget had led to a lot of disappointment as there was a steep rise in tax rates for those in the salary bracket of Rs 2-5 crore. The Centre last week rolled back increase in surcharge on capital gains from sale of listed shares. The TVS chief said the latest announcements had put enormous confidence in the markets.

Fiscal room is limited

According to Srinivasan, it would be unrealistic to expect a GST cut from the government as fiscal room is limited. “You cannot have it both ways. So, we should not have unrealistic expectations from the government either. Definitely confidence will come back, buying will come back. It may take 3-6 months because the linkages in the Indian economy are not clearly defined or understood but it will definitely come back,” he said.

TVS would pass on some of the benefits of corporate tax reduction to the customer in the form of benefits and discounts this festive season, the chairman confirmed. There is still enormous pressure on vehicle manufacturers to reduce BSIV stock. “There is enormous pressure where stocks have been somewhere around 40 days in the case of two-wheelers, going up to maybe 60-70 days in some four-wheelers. So, there has to be a steep reduction in production so that dealers and the companies are not burdened with BSIV vehicles on March 31,” he added.