Corporate tax cut boosts sentiment, growth to return in 6 months, says TVS chief Venu Srinivasan
Updated : September 25, 2019 01:33 PM IST
Srinivasan said the budget had led to a lot of disappointment as there was a steep rise in tax rates for those in the salary bracket of Rs 2-5 crore.
TVS would pass on some of the benefits of corporate tax reduction to the customer in the form of benefits and discounts this festive season.
