Coronavirus: US automakers to adjust manufacturing processes to mitigate virus risk

Updated : March 18, 2020 08:38 PM IST

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed to new social distancing measures to avert transmission of the virus following a meeting with the union.
The UAW, which has about 150,000 members at US auto companies, had previously pushed for a two-week shutdown of American auto plants.
Other expected changes include less overtime to permit additional time for cleaning, a company official said.
