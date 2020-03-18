Auto Coronavirus: US automakers to adjust manufacturing processes to mitigate virus risk Updated : March 18, 2020 08:38 PM IST General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed to new social distancing measures to avert transmission of the virus following a meeting with the union. The UAW, which has about 150,000 members at US auto companies, had previously pushed for a two-week shutdown of American auto plants. Other expected changes include less overtime to permit additional time for cleaning, a company official said.