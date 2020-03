The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) have requested all vehicle manufacturers and component makers to consider plant shutdown in order to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said: “With a view to deteriorating situation arising out of COVID-19, SIAM and ACMA have both requested their members in OEMs and auto component industry to consider plant shutdown for a limited period to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus. This is in line with SIAM’s motto of building the nation responsibly.”

The leading automobile manufacturers in India have already started shutting down operations in Maharashtra hours after the state government ordered a shutdown of all workplaces until March 31 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose above 370 on Sunday with seven deaths. The government has announced complete shutdown of cities where coronavirus cases have been reported.