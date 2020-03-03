Auto Coronavirus not to disrupt production in India, says Martin Schwenk of Mercedes-Benz India Updated : March 03, 2020 05:59 PM IST The automobile sector is bracing for the impact from the disruption in Chinese supply chains due to the coronavirus epidemic, said Schwenk. Last month, Fitch Solutions had said vehicle production in India was likely contract by 8.3 percent in 2020 due to the risk of supply shortage in the light of coronavirus outbreak in China. Schwenk added that the company was on track to make more than 10 launches in India in 2020, and the GLC Coupe will be followed by a new electric vehicle -- EQC.