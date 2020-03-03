Coronavirus not to disrupt production in India, says Martin Schwenk of Mercedes-Benz India

Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes Benz India, on Tuesday said the company’s production in India will not be impacted much due to coronavirus outbreak, which has infected nearly 90,000 people across the world, with latest cases being reported from the US.

The automobile sector is bracing for the impact from the disruption in Chinese supply chains due to the coronavirus epidemic, said Schwenk.

"For local production, I am confident that every car will be built as per schedule," Schwenk told CNBC-TV on the sidelines of the launch of the new GLC Coupé in Bengaluru.

Last month, Fitch Solutions had said vehicle production in India was likely contract by 8.3 percent in 2020 due to the risk of supply shortage in the light of coronavirus outbreak in China.

"The coronavirus impact can be on both supply and demand side. I feel confident about India. There is no supply disruption and no demand side issue that we are seeing."

Schwenk said he didn’t have too much insight on the global impact for the automobile company, but said the global teams were looking into “which suppliers are impacted”.

"Mercedes Benz has a lot of experience with locally disrupted supply chains. For example, tsunami in Japan had caused a ripple effect. But, the coronavirus can be a more global phenomenon."

Schwenk added that Mercedes-Benz had recently cancelled a conference planned in Germany due to coronavirus scare.

On transition of the automobile industry to Bharat Stage-VI, Schwenk said the company had transitioned to BS-VI starting early 2018.

"Mercedes-Benz has hardly any BS-IV stock, we stopped BS-IV production in Sept-Oct," he said.

He added that the company was on track to make more than 10 launches in India in 2020, and the GLC Coupe will be followed by a new electric vehicle -- EQC.

The new vehicle that is launched on Tuesday is the first 'made in India' GLC Coupé and also the 10th product to be locally manufactured in India by Mercedes-Benz.