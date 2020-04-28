  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Coronavirus lockdwon: With no production in sight, relaxations a damp squib for automakers

Updated : April 28, 2020 01:46 PM IST

Ramping up production activities is also a challenge as far as dealerships are shut.
OEMs are currently only starting up the system - they are getting their vendors in order and conducting maintenance work at their facilities, with actual, meaningful production still being a ways off
For passenger vehicle makers and two-wheeler manufacturers, obtaining components from the Delhi-NCR and Pune clusters will be a major hurdle if the lockdown extends further, according to a report by CRISIL.
Coronavirus lockdwon: With no production in sight, relaxations a damp squib for automakers

You May Also Like

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement