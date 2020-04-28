Auto
Coronavirus lockdwon: With no production in sight, relaxations a damp squib for automakers
Updated : April 28, 2020 01:46 PM IST
Ramping up production activities is also a challenge as far as dealerships are shut.
OEMs are currently only starting up the system - they are getting their vendors in order and conducting maintenance work at their facilities, with actual, meaningful production still being a ways off
For passenger vehicle makers and two-wheeler manufacturers, obtaining components from the Delhi-NCR and Pune clusters will be a major hurdle if the lockdown extends further, according to a report by CRISIL.