The apex court has provided some reprieve to motown by allowing the sale of BS-IV inventory for 10 days after the lockdown ends but it falls short of the 1 month requested by the industry.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO – VECV (commercial vehicles), Eicher Motors said, “We were not expecting any relief as far as the BS-IV inventory is concerned but the large impact is the registration of the vehicles, which have been sold, those are not happening and that stock is large and whatever sales have been concluded, the customers still haven’t got the registration numbers. That is a major challenge as far as CV industry is concerned or we as VECV is concerned.”

“Firstly, whatever sales have happened, those registrations are pending. Secondly, the sales which were under negotiation or under finalization, those have been cancelled and third, there would be the lockdown impact. These are the three things which are seriously impacting us and the auto industry,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“The first and the foremost challenge is how to manage the operations or the fixed cost. We have 12,000-15,000 of our employees who have to be paid salaries. There are some other fixed costs like rents to be paid or minimum charges for power to be paid or other security expenses for our plants that have to be paid and that is the immediate challenge," he said, adding that this lockdown creates a major cash management challenge.

“The second challenge is going to be the set up time to get back to the normal operations. Whenever the lockdown is opened up, the supply chain would be impacted and how fast they are able to come back has to be seen. All the workmen, or the people who have been working on the line, most of them have migrated back to their villages. To get them back to work is going to be a very big challenge. It means that whenever we will start, it will take some time for the life to come back to normal,” he further mentioned.