As the coronavirus lockdown keeps customers away from visiting dealerships, luxury car makers like Mercedes Benz and BMW are now going online allowing people to book cars from their homes.

The leading German luxury car makers have started contactless, digital experiences, enabling customers to browse, customize and book cars.

The move signals a critical shift in sales strategy, especially for luxury players. Buying a high-end car usually goes beyond just the act of purchasing a car -- often, customers visit showrooms for the experience, an 'Instagram moment'.

Understanding that psychology, luxury car makers had so far laid great emphasis on building attractive showrooms.

However, the BMW Group has now launched 'a contactless experience' for its customers. The service was launched earlier this month, and allows prospective buyers to browse and buy pre-owned and new BMW cars, and also make payments online.

"Customers can now personalise their preferred BMW and have their queries on product, service packages and finance options addressed in real-time by interacting with a dealer representative online. Customers can simply use either their smartphone, tablet or personal computer to interact with the sales consultant virtually and get a 360° view of vehicle exterior, interior and discuss other features. Vehicle brochures, specification details and other documents are shared online avoiding any physical contact. Customers will receive their BMW at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope," the company said it in a press release.

"As business dynamics evolve post the current COVID -19 pandemic, the BMW Contactless Experience will play a crucial role in offering seamless sales and aftersales services to our existing and new customers," Arlindo Teixeira, Acting President, BMW Group India said.

The portal allows existing customers to book after-sales services, however, the delivery and servicing of all the vehicles can only take place once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Mercedes-Benz India, which already had an online booking portal for its pre-owned vehicles for the Pune region, has expanded the facility for its new cars too.

The company is choosing to call the campaign 'Merc from Home'. The customers will be able to access on-road prices of vehicles and online offers.

An interesting feature the company will add is a Live Consultation Studio, which goes live after May 4. The studio will be able to hold interactive e-demos of products. The platform encompasses the company's entire dealership in the country, and will provide customer support online too.