Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra transport authorities focus on BS-IV registration as thousands of vehicles pile up

As the nation goes under lockdown to battle the spread of COVID-19, problems for the auto sector are escalating.

Many auto dealers are not only unable to sell BS-IV vehicles because of the country-wide lockdown, but they're also not able to complete the registration process and deliver vehicles which have already been sold.

The curfew-like situation has been preventing dealer staff from reaching showrooms and completing paperwork required to file for registration and issuance of vehicle number by transport authorities, according to Ashish Kale, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association of India (FADA).

In many places, regional transport offices (RTOs) are either shut or operating with skeletal staff, said dealers CNBC-TV18 spoke to.

However, transport commissioners in many cities have assured the dealer fraternity that arrangements are being made to expedite the registration process.

While most dealers express concern that the registration process is stalled, a section of dealerships which completed its paperwork before the lockdown intensified, has been reporting successful registrations on the same day or the next day as well. In many instances, dealers have also been selling vehicles door-to-door.

In some states such as Rajasthan, state commissioners have also written to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to extend the registration deadline for BS-IV vehicles.

The deadline set by the Supreme Court is March 31.

"Vehicles already sold and waiting to be registered and delivered are in the thousands as curfew and complete lockdown imposed in many states and customer or dealer staff movement has come to a halt," Kale told CNBC-TV18.

However, in Maharashtra, all RTOs are operational and all BS-IV vehicles will be registered in time, Sanjay Channe, Maharashtra transport commissioner, told CNBC-TV18.

He added that transport inspectors are essential services staff and even though fewer in number, they are able to complete registrations swiftly.