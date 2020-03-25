  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra transport authorities focus on BS-IV registration as thousands of vehicles pile up

Updated : March 25, 2020 03:53 PM IST

The curfew-like situation has been preventing dealer staff from reaching showrooms and completing paperwork required to file for registration and issuance of vehicle number by transport authorities, according to Ashish Kale, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association of India (FADA).
In some states such as Rajasthan, state commissioners have also written to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to extend the registration deadline for BS-IV vehicles.
