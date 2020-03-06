Auto Coronavirus impact on BSIV production minimal; 4-6 weeks critical, say automakers Updated : March 06, 2020 07:38 PM IST Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki have said that Covid-19’s impact on BSIV production was minimal and on the wane. For Jaguar Land Rover, the supply chain is primarily based in Europe and the UK, with a relatively small percentage of direct parts from China. Pawan Goenka, M&M MD and CEO, told CNBC-TV18 that the supply constraint will coincide with weak demand for new automobiles in Q1 FY21.