Coronavirus impact on BSIV production minimal; 4-6 weeks critical, say automakers

Global outbreak of Coronavirus, timed with the Indian automobile industry’s transition to a new production line for vehicles compliant with Bharat Stage-VI emissions technology, has left automakers in a state of flux.

Major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki have said that Covid-19’s impact on BSIV production was minimal and on the wane, but the ramp-up to BSVI will depend on developments in the weeks to follow.

“…materials management to support the ramp up of BSVI has become a daily affair and we are seeing improved availability position as vendors come on stream in China. With some flexibility in mix (models, trim levels) current visibility protects production volumes up to mid-March. The further planning horizon contains some uncertainties which are expected to be mitigated to a large extent”, Tata Motors said in a statement.

“The timeline for a complete rebalancing of supply and demand is dependent on the further developments in the coming 4-6 weeks. Domestic business is positive to overcome the current challenge with a limited impact on its overall FY21 performance.”

Pawan Goenka, M&M managing director and chief executive officer, told CNBC-TV18 that the supply constraint will coincide with weak demand for new automobiles in Q1 FY21.

“Clearly coronavirus will have an effect on BSVI ramp-up, don’t know the numerical impact right now but for everyone there is a supply chain that passes through China. The supplies from china aren’t completely stopped, but slow, and therefore that adds one more challenge to BSVI ramp-up”, he told CNBC-TV18.

For Jaguar Land Rover, the supply chain is primarily based in Europe and the UK, with a relatively small percentage of direct parts from China.

“Over 95% of its Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers in China are now open but at reduced capacity and Jaguar Land Rover is engaged with its suppliers on the status of their sub-tier suppliers in China,” the company said.

“Jaguar Land Rover has visibility of availability of most parts out 2 weeks or more and has managed to avoid potential parts shortages by working closely with its suppliers and with some increased use of air freight.”

“In the event of specific parts shortages, Jaguar Land Rover would be able to still build cars and retrofit missing parts when available, however, we cannot rule out the risk that a shortage of a critical component could impact production at some point.”