Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that the company’s production and sales in the month of March may fall by 12,000 units due to supply disruption of certain critical components for the production of BS-VI vehicles on account of the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

In a release issued to exchanges on Wednesday, the company said that it expects the production and sales volume of its Automotive Division and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturer Ltd (MVML), which makes farm equipment, to decline by around 12,000 units in March.

M&M also expects the supply disruptions to continue for part of April before a recovery kicks in.

A fire incident at a plant of a major supplier at Chakan will also hit the operations, it said.

“The Automotive Industry and the operations of the company in the Automotive Sector have been adversely affected by the general economic slowdown through the Financial Year 2019-20 and BS-VI transition-related challenges during the last 3-4 months,” the company statement said.

In February, M&M's total auto sales declined 42 percent YoY on year to 32,476 units, while tractor sales rose 19 percent YoY at 22,561 units.