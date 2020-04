Amid concerns over weak demand and low consumer confidence after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, Chinese carmaker MG Motor India is looking to delay a planned ramp-up of production capacity by at least a quarter.

MG Motor India's current manufacturing capacity at its facility in Halol, Gujarat is 3000 units a month, and the company planned to increase it to 5000 units by the month of May.

"While we were getting geared up to enhance our production to 5,000 Hectors from 3,000 Hectors May onwards, now I think we will have to delay that. We will have to see how demand and bookings ramp up after we re-open after the Coronavirus lockdown", said Rajeev Chaba, MD, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India", speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.

"We all know that April is a washed-out month. Even if we start production end of April, consumption will happen only in May, so April will be a wash-out. We hope in May-June it will ramp up to some extent. But when consumer confidence comes back in August-September, only then can we think of ramping up", Chaba said.

The average waiting period for the MG Hector is currently five months, and a month of no-production at factories will add another month.

"It is difficult to say how much it [the waiting period] will be extended. We need to assess new demand when we re-open because some people who may have booked already may want to delay the purchase. We need to wait for this period to be over as things are changing every day" Chaba told CNBC-TV18, adding that while the lockdown will add a month to the waiting period, he hopes customers will understand the delay and empathise with the situation at hand.

As the pandemic has disrupted automotive supply chains globally and at home, OEMs are also likely to face difficulties in resuming operations after the lockdown.

"It is a very complicated supply chain- there are lots of parts going from Europe to China to India or Europe to India directly. Though we have localised 75 percent of our diesel Hector and the petrol variant is 50-55 percent localised, even our domestic suppliers were procuring a lot of parts from all over the globe", Chaba explained, adding, "

"In fact right now we are more concerned about supplies from Europe and Indian suppliers. It's all over the place right now. We are hoping our local suppliers will have some inventory, so when we open up, we have some bookings and some suppliers have sure inventory to support operations".

Chaba said that inventories for components at MG Motor India were built on a day-to-day basis for most main components and that the company's suppliers were confident about their supplies and scheduling to MG India so that when the lockdown lifts, the company is in a position to ramp up volume.

MG Motor India reports a cancellation rate of over 20 percent on bookings for its flagship SUV, Hector.

"We still have overall 17,000-18,000 orders with us. Cancellations were happening, we got around 20 percent cancellations so far but we got new orders also. For the Hector we have got 52,000 bookings, and we have delivered close to 23,000-24,000 cars on the road and still we have around 17,000 orders in hand, and 12,000 orders were cancelled. That's around 20 percent cancellations," Chaba told CNBC-TV18.

"There is hardly any transaction happening right now - there's no booking or cancellation right now as everything has come to a standstill. Our situation when the lockdown opens will be diff because we still have orders, even if you take some extra cancellations because of the change in the decision due to lockdown." Chaba said in response to whether cancellations have gone up in the lockdown period.