Hours after Maharashtra government ordered a shutdown of all workplaces till 31st March in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, India's leading automobile manufacturers have started shutting down operations.

On Saturday, sources at Bajaj Auto said that the company has decided to shut down it's facilities in Akurdi and Chakan till 30th of March. However, the company's manufacturing units at Waluj in Aurangabad and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand will continue as planned.

Maharashtra is a hub for automobile manufacturing. India's leading automobile companies have manufacturing units in Pune, Nashik, Kandivali, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Bhandara and Thane.

Tata Motors has started rapidly scaling down operations at it's Pune plant. In a statement, the company's MD and CEO Guenter Butschek said, "We have been monitoring the situation closely and all data seem to point out that Maharashtra has been the most impacted. In the interest of safety of our employees in the state, we have decided to rapidly scale down activities at Pune site to get to skeletal operations by end of Monday, 23rd March 2020 and be ready for plant closure by end Tuesday March 24th, 2020 if the situation warrants. We will continue in this mode till 31st March".

Luxury car maker Mercedes Benz has also decided to suspend production at it's manufacturing facility in Chakan from 21st March to 31st March. "This action is a proactive precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of its employees and further contain the spread of the pandemic by practicing social distancing", said a company spokesperson.

Commercial vehicle makers have also followed suit. Eicher Motors which makes engineering components in Thane has shut down operations. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, MD and CEO of VECV said, "We have closed our plant at Thane. I think we have to take steps collectively for the safety of all stakeholders and we are part of the system. Whatever steps are announced by the state aminstration, we will follow the same". Another commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland which makes engine components in Bhandara has also shut down operations.

Mahindra and Mahindra has three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, in Chakan, Kandivali and Nagpur. The company is reviewing operations and is likely to take a decision on plant closures soon.

Among other automobile companies, Volkswagen, Skoda, Force Motors and Fiat India also have manufacturing units in the state.According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, vehicle production declined by 13 percent and whole sales declined by 16 percent in FY20.