The coronavirus outbreak has impacted almost every sector of the economy. From airlines to IT companies, each industry is witnessing a negative impact since January 2020. The auto sector is no exception to the disruption.

Automakers, especially those with global supply chains passing through China and East Asia, have seen disruption in production schedules, but as the virus spread across India – over 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus -- original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are gearing up to battle the pandemic.

They have come up with comprehensive guidelines to ensure safety of staff at offices and production facilities as walk-ins at showrooms are declining.

Here’s a look at what major automakers in India are doing to boost business and ensure safety of staff:

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

“Apart from stringent travel restrictions, those employees who returned recently from abroad have been asked to quarantine themselves. Employees are being encouraged to work from home and minimise the risk of exposure to the disease. This ensures business continuity,” a group spokesperson said in a written response to CNBC-TV18.

“Our customers are a priority and we are providing complete assistance to them to ensure their ownership experience is not hampered in any way,” the spokesperson added and said, that the company would monitor the situation on a daily basis, and we are expecting deliveries being affected in March and April.

Volkswagen recently cancelled the launch event for the T-Roc SUV in New Delhi, but will host a digital programme to launch the product.

Mahindra Group

In an emailed statement, Ruzbeh Irani, President (Group Communications & Ethics) and Chief Brand Officer, Member of the Group Executive Board told CNBC-TV18, “We have implemented work from home as appropriate and feasible, while ensuring business continuity. Employees will leverage a host of technology tools at their disposal to facilitate smooth collaboration and agility.”

A visitor management protocol has been introduced where only pre-registered visitors are allowed into the office premises. All employees and pre-registered visitors are screened for temperature using thermal-sensing devices or infrared thermometers at all entry points.

Tata Motors

The auto-manufacturer said that precautionary measures have been rolled at the company to prepare for the next level of response as the situation evolves. These will be applicable based on the role/function/site of employees and will remain into effect until further notice. The measures will be monitored constantly.

Moreover, Tata Motors has undertaken an elaborate three-tier plan to ensure safety of employees.

Bajaj Auto

The Pune-based automaker has undertaken a series of measures to ensure the virus doesn’t spread at its offices and plants.

“We have curtailed International travel in and out of India as well as for our international offices in mid-February itself. All travel is now banned exceptions only after top management approval. Work from home, unless absolutely essential, meetings, conferences and congregations cancelled, screening of employees and visitors , SOPs for various activities done, education and awareness building,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.

He added that dealers are being encouraged to allay customer fears and abundant precaution is being taken to ensure run smooth operations.

Maruti Suzuki