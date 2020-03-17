Coronavirus effect: Footfall in auto showrooms down up to 50%
Updated : March 17, 2020 02:56 PM IST
A survey of major auto dealerships conducted by CNBC-TV18 indicated that walk-ins to auto showrooms have fallen by half in the week following Holi.
Several local bodies across states have now started to order a closure of auto dealerships, in addition to many state governments ordering that public spaces like malls remain shut.
Since the timing of the outbreak coincides with the final two weeks in which auto dealers have to liquidate their BSIV inventory, the exacerbating coronavirus situation means a possible inability to fully sell this stock in an already weak market.