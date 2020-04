The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has refused South Korean subsidiary SsangYong's demand for a fresh equity infusion of around $400 million, in a special meeting held on April 3.

In the light of the impact of coronavirus pandemic, a slowdown in global economies and the 21-day lockdown in India, the board has initiated several measures to tighten capital allocation norms. The move is to ensure that "M&M remains strong through the current crisis and beyond".

The management and Labour Union of SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC) had sought a fresh injection of equity from M&M to help the company fund its requirements amounting to 500 billion KRW or $406 million over the next three years.

"After lengthy deliberation given the current and projected cash flows, the M&M Board took a decision that M&M will not be able to inject any fresh equity into SYMC and has urged SYMC to find alternate sources of funding," the auto major said.

"However, with a view to enable SYMC to have continuity of business operations, whilst they are exploring alternate sources of funding, the board has authorised the M&M management to consider a special one-time infusion of up to 40 billion KRW ($32 million) over the next three months,” the statement read.

The board has also enlisted several other non-fund initiatives to help SYMC maintaining continuity in business, reduce capex, save costs and secure new investors. M&M will grant SsangYong capex-free access to its new platforms such as the W6012, provide technology support programmes to help reduce the company's capex, and support a material cost reduction programme that is currently underway.