Coronavirus crisis: Ashok Leyland unveils its first-mile ventilator

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has joined the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai among others, to test, develop and manufacture COVID-19 ventilators. The company unveiled its first ventilator manufactured in-house by a team of 50 engineers. Leyland said that this team had been working since the end of March, to develop a “simple yet intelligent” ventilator at a low cost.

Work on the ventilator, the company said in a release, started after an in-house study discovered a supply gap in first-mile ventilation. The study was also aimed at learning the ways and means Ashok Leyland could address the entire spectrum of ventilator requirements.

First-mile ventilator ready

The resulting product, Ashok Leyland said, is a ventilator with essential features to aid first-mile ventilation including sensors and controllers for volume, pressure monitoring, and necessary safeguards. With its ventilator development complete the company is set to conclude testing, certification, and clinical trials over the next few weeks. Mass manufacturing of the system will begin this month. But Leyland isn’t stopping here.

The company is also working with two Chennai-based ventilator manufacturers to develop mid-range and high-end ICU ventilators. Kriti Kare India, a manufacturer of ACUvent ventilators since 2014, and Phoenix Medical Systems, a 30-year-old medical devices firm that manufactures infant, maternal care products and assistive devices have partnered Leyland in this initiative. The latter has developed an adult ventilator in the fight against COVID-19.

Leyland to support advanced ventilator development

Ashok Leyland has said it will support both companies by offering help with component sourcing, supply chain, logistics, and manpower for production planning. This assistance could bridge the gap that exists in large-scale production in a short period.

“The idea is to offer lean and rapid support as the nation builds its capacities for supporting different patients in various stages of Covid-19, with relevant solutions,” said N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, on the company’s initiatives.

“Our sourcing and engineering teams have been working 24X7 on three projects,” said Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO, Vipin Sondhi, in a statement, “We are humbled that our efforts in developing these ventilators and support to Ventilator makers will help the Government prepare themselves for the future needs of people needing ventilator care.”