Auto Coronavirus crisis: Ashok Leyland unveils its first-mile ventilator Updated : May 04, 2020 07:17 PM IST Leyland said that the team had been working since the end of March, to develop a “simple yet intelligent” ventilator at a low cost. Work on the ventilator, the company said in a release, started after an in-house study discovered a supply gap in first-mile ventilation. The study was also aimed at learning the ways and means Ashok Leyland could address the entire spectrum of ventilator requirements. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365