Coronavirus crisis: Ashok Leyland unveils its first-mile ventilator

Updated : May 04, 2020 07:17 PM IST

Leyland said that the team had been working since the end of March, to develop a “simple yet intelligent” ventilator at a low cost.
Work on the ventilator, the company said in a release, started after an in-house study discovered a supply gap in first-mile ventilation.
The study was also aimed at learning the ways and means Ashok Leyland could address the entire spectrum of ventilator requirements.
