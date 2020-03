India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd on Saturday said the company is closing down its facilities in Akurdi and Chakan in Pune for eight days starting from from 23rd to 30th March in compliance with Maharashtra government’s orders.

However, Pune-based company's plants at Waluj and Pantnagar will continue to operate. Pune, Maharashtra’s second largest city after Mumbai, has been a hub for the automobile industry for decades.

Maharashtra so far has 63 coronavirus positive cases, while one Covid-19 patients died in Mumbai this week.

Yesterday, Maharashtra government had ordered all workplaces in major cities, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, to remain closed till March 31 because of the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the shutdown will be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Government offices will operate at 25 percent strength instead of 50 percent as was decided recently, he said.

The chief minister ruled out shutting down public transport in Mumbai.

"The trains and buses are the city''s lifeline and cannot be stopped. I have been advised to take this step. But doing this will affect movement of those working in places which provide essential services to the city, he said.