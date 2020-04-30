Auto Consumers want to shift to private vehicles post COVID-19 lockdown, reveals new survey Updated : April 30, 2020 06:49 PM IST Survey conducted by CARS24 reveals intention to use private cars by consumers increased by 41 percent. Respondents from non-metro cities feel that they would like to switch to two wheelers instead. 22.5 percent of the consumers who were preferring to buy a new car would now prefer to buy pre-owned car because of their limited budgets. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365