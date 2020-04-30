  • SENSEX
Consumers want to shift to private vehicles post COVID-19 lockdown, reveals new survey

Updated : April 30, 2020 06:49 PM IST

Survey conducted by CARS24 reveals intention to use private cars by consumers increased by 41 percent.
Respondents from non-metro cities feel that they would like to switch to two wheelers instead.
22.5 percent of the consumers who were preferring to buy a new car would now prefer to buy pre-owned car because of their limited budgets.
