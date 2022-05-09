Consumer affairs ministry issues notices to EV makers over recent fire incidents

In view of recent incidents of electric vehicles catching fire in different parts of the country, the consumer affairs ministry has issued notices to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to seek their opinion on the incidents.

While the ministry has only laid down standards for batteries used in EVs, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the ministry is ready to extend all possible cooperation to the union ministry for road transport which has directed a probe on the issue.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the National Workshop on Legal Metrology Act, the consumer affairs secretary informed that the ministry is slated to meet representatives of cab aggregators tomorrow morning as part of the ministry's probe into allegedly unfair trade practices by the companies.

Referring to various complaints lodged against cab aggregators before the National Consumer Helpline from across the country, the ministry's additional secretary Nidhi Khare said many complaints were found to be genuine and a fit case for a class action against the aggregators by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

Khare explained that the complaints ranged from differential pricing from different individuals for the same ride to the wrongful imposition of penalties on users.

Questioning if the aggregators use algorithms to judge past rides of the consumer before charging him/her, she said many consumers often don't know what price is being charged and are forced to cancel trips and pay penalties for no fault of theirs.

Stating that the ministry wants to send a strong and clear message that violation of consumer rights won't be tolerated, she said the meeting is aimed at knowing the stand of the cab aggregators on allegedly "unfair trade practices".