Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is temporarily suspending production at two of its main facilities in the UK due to shortage of computer chips. The move indicates how the already troubled global car manufacturing industry is facing more difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JLR said that it would go through a 'limited period of non-production' at its plants in the West Midlands and on Merseyside from April , according to a Guardian report.

The shutdown is expected for a week but the company would monitor its chip supply before committing to a reopening date.

The recent suspension indicates at the struggles of carmakers across the world scrambling to secure a steady supply of computer chips or semiconductors amid a global shortage. The shortage has hit tech giants such as Microsoft and Sony -- makers of the Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles -- Samsung and cryptocurrency miners that require chips to solve puzzles to earn them digital assets, Guardian said.

Nonetheless, the automotive industry runs on lean 'just-in-time' supply chains that reduce the amount of cash tied up in factory warehouses. However, the nature of the chip shortage globally has stressed carmakers as they compete directly with tech companies for supply, the report added.

A plan is under deliberation at JLR whether employees at the affected factories will be absorbed under the government's furlough scheme, which pays up to 80 percent of workers' salaries if they are unable to work due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Renault faces chip-supply difficulties

French car maker Renault said on Wednesday that the car manufacturing industry was facing the highest level of difficulties in securing chip supplies and issued a caveat that disruption could continue for months over the summer.

Temporary suspension of production

Many of the world's biggest automakers are temporarily shutting down operations in Asia, Europe and North America due to a continuous shortage of computer chips that was exacerbated by a fire at a key chip-producing plant run by Renesas Electronics Corporation, a top provider of automotive chips.

Carmakers including Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda Motor are among those hit by problems with the short supply of chips or semiconductors. These chips are fitted in cars to manage and monitor everything from engine and driving performance to air-conditioning and entertainment systems.