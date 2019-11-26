Competition Commission approves Toyota Motor-Suzuki Motor Corp minority stake deal

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday said it has approved the minority stake purchase deal of Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The transaction involves the acquisition of a "minority and insignificant shareholding" of 4.94 percent by Toyota Motor in Suzuki Motor while Suzuki will hold approximately 0.24 percent stake in the former, a statement said.

The fair trade regulator also said that the purpose of the proposed transaction is to "establish and promote a long-term partnership" between the two firms for future collaborations in new fields, including the autonomous driving filed.