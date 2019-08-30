Comparison: Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo

Renault Triber, a seven-seater from the French automobile manufacturer, is a unique car, with no direct rivals as such. Launched on Wednesday, Triberoffers modular and versatile seating layouts. CNBC-TV18 analysed the specifications of the car and identified its nearest competition in the B-segment hatchback category. Here, we compare the Renault Triber with two of its biggest competitors, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo. Since the Renault Triber only comes in petrol-based options, we will use just the petrol variants for the Nios and Figo as well.

Price

Renault Triber comes at a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh for its RXE variant. The base model of Grand i10 Nios Era starts at Rs 4.99 lakh, while the Ford Figo equivalent, Ambiente, has a base price of Rs 5.23 lakh.

The three mid-size hatchbacks also fare identically when it comes to the flagship models, with the Triber RXZ at Rs 6.49 lakh, the Nios Asta at Rs 7.13 lakh, and the Figo Titanium AT, the most expensive, at Rs 7.69 lakh.

Mileage

The Ford Figo leads the way in terms of fuel capacity, with a fuel tank of 42 litres at a mileage of 20.4 kmpl. This means it can run for up to about 857 km on full capacity.

In contrast, the Grand i10 Nios carries a 37-litre tank providing a mileage of 20.7 kmpl, which gets the output to 766 km when the fuel tank is full. Renault Triber gives an average of 20 kmpl with the tank capacity of 40 litres, which could run for 800 km.

Exterior

At five, the Triber has the least colour options. The Figo is available in seven different shades, while the Nios has the highest number of colours, at eight.

All three cars have adjustable headlights and manually adjustable external rear-view mirrors. But only the Triber has front fog lights and rear spoiler. Both the Triber and the Nios have power antennas, while the Figo has wheel covers in common with the Triber.

Interior

Perhaps its unique selling point, the Renault Triber has a maximum capacity for seven seats. The Nios and Figo only have the standard five.

While all the cars have an electronic multi-trip meter, a glove compartment, fabric upholstery, and a digital odometer, the Figo misses out on having a tachometer.

Comfort

Each model has power steering and front power windows, but only the Triber has cup holders, reading lamps and power windows in the rear too.

The three cars share features like low fuel warning lights, power outlets for accessories, front cup holders and bottle holders.

However, none of the hatchbacks has automatic climate control, air quality control, rear AC vents, heated seats, cruise control, multifunctioning steering wheels, or height-adjustable front seatbelts.

Unlike the others, the Nios does not have a vanity mirror, rear seat headrest or a parking sensor. But it is the only car with a tailgate ajar.

Safety

All the cars have a lot in common when it comes to safety features, including an anti-lock braking system, driver and passenger airbags, seatbelt and engine check warnings, side and front impact beams, a crash sensor, adjustable seats, an anti-theft device and electronic brakeforce distribution.